US State Department Confident N. Korea's Denuclearization Pledge Will be Fulfilled

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department says it remains confident that the agreement between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea on Pyongyang's denuclearization will be fulfilled.A department spokesperson told KBS Monday that Washington's goal is to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea as agreed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, adding that the current focus is on leading related negotiations successfully.The spokesperson made the comment when asked if the recent cancellation of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to Pyongyang indicates changes in Washington’s strategy on North Korea.The spokesperson stressed that if North Korea fails to dismantle its nuclear program, the enforcement of full-scale sanctions will continue.