Heavy Rains Pounding Daejeon, South Chungcheong

A flood watch has been issued for Daejeon as heavy rains pound the central part of the nation in South Chuncheong Province.The Daejeon regional weather agency said on Tuesday that the flood watch was issued for the Gapcheon stream at 7:10 a.m. as it had reached three-point-73 meters at 6:50 a.m. The advisory is issued when the stream is expected to surpass three-point-five meters.With the heavy rains, houses were flooded in some districts and parts of some roads in Daejeon were closed, causing severe congestion during the morning rush hours.As of 7 a.m., Daejeon received 122 millimeters of rain, while Sejong saw 55 millimeters of rain.The weather agency forecast Daejeon and parts of South Chungcheong Province will see up to 80 millimeters of more rain until Wednesday.