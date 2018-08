Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated Uzbekistan 4-3 to reach the men's football semifinals at the 18th Asian Games on Monday.In the men's football quarterfinal match in Jakarta, Hwang Ui-jo scored three goals while Hwang Hee-chan scored the winning penalty during extra time.South Korea will now face Vietnam at the Pakansari Stadium in Cinibong, west of Jakarata, on Wednesday.Vietnam, led by South Korean head coach Park Hang-seo, beat Syria 1-0, also in extra time.