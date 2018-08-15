Schools to be Banned from Selling Coffee Starting September

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting next month, sales of coffee will be banned at all elementary, middle and high schools in the nation.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced on Tuesday that revisions to a special law on children’s food safety will take effect from September 14th.Foods and beverages with high levels of caffeine are already prohibited at schools, but coffee sales were allowed for the teaching staff, with vending machines readily accessible to students.Under the revisions, sales of all highly-caffeinated food and drinks will be banned in schools, including those sold in canteens and vending machines.The Food Ministry advises daily caffeine intake of under two-point-five milligrams a day per kilogram of weight for kids and teens. Excessive consumption is known to cause side effects such as dizziness, sleep disorders, chest palpitations and jitters.