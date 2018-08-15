US Diplomat Says Pompeo Will Visit N. Korea When Pyongyang is Ready

Photo : KBS News

The deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul says whether U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will make his fourth trip to North Korea is up to Pyongyang.According to a Voice of America(VOA) report Tuesday, Rob Rapson said at an event in Seoul on Monday that Pompeo is ready to travel to the North but will only do so when the North is ready.He said the cancellation of Pompeo’s trip, which was expected to take place early this week, best demonstrates Washington’s concerns about Pyongyang.Rapson said the latest signs coming from the North suggest that Pyongyang is not ready to take significant steps toward denuclearization.He added Seoul and Washington will, together with countries that share their thoughts, continue to sanction the North until its nuclear arsenal is no longer a threat.