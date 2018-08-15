Gov't Earmarks Record 23.5 Tln Won for Job Creation in 2019 Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has earmarked a record 23-and-a-half trillion won for job creation in its budget plan for 2019, up 22 percent from this year.The growth rate is much larger than the previous record of 14-point-one percent set in 2016 and comes as the number of people with jobs has seen near-zero growth and the youth unemployment rate remains high.With the budget, the government plans to create more than 900-thousand jobs for the socially vulnerable, including women, the elderly and the disabled, and increase jobs by providing employment subsidies to companies and supporting startups.Next year alone, the government plans to spend nearly three-point-eight trillion won in directly creating jobs, up some 570 billion won from this year.