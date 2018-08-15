Moon Calls for Unwavering Pursuit of Government's Economic Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has expressed an unwavering resolve to stick with his key economic policies despite strong criticism from the opposition that a rapid hike in the minimum wage has led to an employment slump.While chairing a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, the president said past economic policies have dragged the economy into a quagmire of low growth and led to an unfair economic system in which income disparity grew deeper.Moon stressed that the government's three economic pillars, which consist of income-led, innovative growth and fair economy, are not optional but rather an inseparable, all-inclusive package.The president simultaneously called on the government to seek diverse measures to put the economic policy into practice, saying that a hike in the minimum wage is just part of the income-led growth drive.