[Asian Games] S. Korean Archer Kim Woo-jin Recaptures Top Spot in Archery

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean archer Kim Woo-jin recaptured the top spot in men’s individual archery at the Asian Games for the first time in eight years.Kim grabbed a gold medal on Tuesday after beating fellow South Korean Lee Woo-seok six-to-four in the men's recurve finals held at the Gelora Bung Karno Archery Field in Jakarta.During the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, Kim, who was at the time in high school, won two gold medals, one as an individual and the other in a team event.With Kim’s victory, South Korea has managed to remain number one in the men’s individual archery event in the Asian Games since the 2006 Games in Doha.Kim also won a silver medal in the men’s team event a day earlier.