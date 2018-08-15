WP: Cancellation of Pompeo Trip Follows Secret Letter from N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Washington Post has reported that U.S. President Donald Trump canceled State Secretary Mike Pompeo's planned visit to North Korea after Pompeo received a secret letter from a high-ranking North Korean official.The report Monday said that Pompeo received a letter from Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party Central Committee, on Friday morning, just hours before he was supposed to leave.According to the report, Pompeo immediately showed the letter to the president, which convinced both of them that the scheduled visit was not likely to succeed. The exact details of the message remain unclear, but the report claims that it was sufficiently belligerent that both Trump and Pompeo decided to cancel the trip.While tweeting the cancellation of Pompeo's visit, Trump acknowledged publicly for the first time since his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June that the denuclearization talks with the North are not going well and sufficient progress has not been made.