Seoul Protests against Japan's Renewed Claim to Dokdo

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has called in a senior Japanese diplomat to protest against Tokyo's renewed sovereignty claim to South Korea's easternmost Dokdo islets.The Foreign Ministry summoned Koichi Mizushima, minister at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, and conveyed the protest against the sovereignty claim on Tuesday.The ministry also issued a statement in which it said the Japanese government should realize that repeating wrongful claims on Dokdo won't help build a future-oriented relationship between the two countries.Earlier in the day, Japan's Cabinet adopted a defense white paper for 2018, which identifies the Kuril Islands and Dokdo as part of Japan's territory. The paper said that territorial issues remain unresolved over the Kuril Islands and Takeshima, the Japanese name for Dokdo.It is the 14th year in a row that the Japanese government has made claims over Dokdo in its policy paper.