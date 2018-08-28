WP: Pompeo's N. Korea Trip Canceled Due to Letter from N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: The Washington Post says U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s trip to Pyongyang was canceled due to a letter from a high-ranking North Korean official. According to the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, whether Pompeo will make his fourth trip to North Korea is up to Pyongyang.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The Washington Post said Monday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s trip to North Korea was scrapped hours before he was supposed to leave last Friday, after he received a secret letter from a top North Korean official.According to the report, Pompeo immediately showed the letter from Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party Central Committee, to the president, which convinced both of them that the scheduled visit was not likely to succeed. The exact details of the message remain unclear, but the report claims that it was sufficiently belligerent that both Trump and Pompeo decided to cancel the trip.Asked by KBS if the cancellation of Pompeo's trip indicates changes in Washington’s strategy on North Korea, the State Department said it remains confident that the agreement between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea on Pyongyang's denuclearization will be fulfilled.A department spokesperson said Monday that Washington's goal is to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea as agreed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, adding that the current focus is on leading related negotiations successfully.Meanwhile, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul said Monday that whether Pompeo will make his fourth trip to North Korea is up to Pyongyang.According to a Voice of America report published Tuesday, Rob Rapson said at an event in Seoul on Monday that Pompeo is ready to travel to the North but will only do so when the North is ready.He said the cancellation of Pompeo’s trip best demonstrates Washington’s concerns about Pyongyang and the latest signs coming from the North suggest that Pyongyang is not ready to take significant steps toward denuclearization.He added Seoul and Washington will, together with countries that share their thoughts, continue to sanction the North until its nuclear arsenal is no longer a threat.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.