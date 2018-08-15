Economy KOSPI Rises Following Release of Government's 2019 Budget Proposal

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose Tuesday following the release of the government's spending proposal for 2019, which saw the largest expansion in fiscal spending in ten years.



KOSPI rose three-point-82 points, or point-17 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-303-point-12.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell two-point-87 points, or point-36 percent, to close at 798-point-17.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-110 won.