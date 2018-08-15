Choi Soon-sil Appeals to Top Court in Corruption Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

The longtime friend of former President Park Geun-hye, who was a key figure in the corruption scandal that led to Park's impeachment, has appealed to the Supreme Court.Choi Soon-sil was sentenced to the same 20 years in prison by a Seoul appellate court last Friday, with a bigger fine of 20 billion won from the previous 18 billion won.Refusing to accept the verdict, she submitted a petition of appeal to the Seoul High Court through her lawyer on Tuesday.In the appeals trial, the Seoul High Court acknowledged collusive ties between Choi and the former president and found Samsung Group guilty of bribery for its donations made to the establishment of a government-linked sports center.Former presidential secretary Ahn Jong-beom has also appealed to the top court, after his prison term was reduced to five years from the previous six years by the appellate court last week.