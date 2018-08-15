S. Korea, China Resume Regional Gov't Exchange Meeting

South Korea and China are resuming cooperative meetings between their regional governments amid growing signs of a recovery of their bilateral relations long strained over the deployment of U.S. antimissile THAAD system in South Korea last year.The South Korean Embassy in China said on Tuesday that the 15th South Korea-China local governmental exchange meeting will be held in Yinchuan, Ningxia on Wednesday.The exchange meeting had been held every year since February of 2002, but was canceled last year amid the THAAD-related dispute.South Korean Ambassador to China Noh Young-min said the resumption of the regional governmental exchanges is an important signal regarding the normalization of bilateral relations. He vowed support for the event so it will lead to the further improvement of the bilateral ties.Around 220 public officials representing the two countries or their regional governments will attend the meeting, including Noh and Wang Heshan, Vice-Chairman of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.