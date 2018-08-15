Envoys of S. Korea, US to Meet Soon to Discuss on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Washington’s new envoy on North Korea policies is expected to soon meet with his South Korean counterpart.An official of Seoul’s Foreign Ministry told reporters on Tuesday that U.S. special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun has sent a message through diplomatic channels that he wants to swiftly meet with special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs Lee Do-hoon.The official expected the meeting between Biegun and Lee will take place either in South Korea or the U.S. late next week.Meanwhile, the Seoul official declined to comment on whether U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo discussed a letter he received from the North during his telephone talks with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha last Saturday.The Washington Post reported earlier that U.S. President Donald Trump canceled Pompeo's planned visit to the North after Pompeo received a letter from Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party Central Committee, on Friday morning.The official simply reiterated Seoul’s explanation that Pompeo provided Kang with detailed explanations regarding his trip's cancellation.Foreign Ministry Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk also refrained from making comments on the issue during a regular media briefing on Tuesday, saying it was “inappropriate” for Seoul to talk about the details of what was discussed between the North and the U.S.