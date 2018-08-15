NTS to Crackdown Tax Evasion by Property Investors, Conglomerates

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government plans to strengthen its crackdown on tax evasion by real estate investors and conglomerates.The National Tax Service announced the plan on Tuesday at a national meeting of top tax officers at the Government Complex in Sejong City.The government will look into non-adult property owners and the owners of multiple houses in regions where there's excessive real estate speculation, with a focus on whether any attempts to evade property tax were made in the process or after the purchase of the properties.Tax authorities also plan to conduct extensive inspections on large-sized companies to see whether they have engaged in unfair transactions using their affiliates in order to stash taxable profits.The NTS will also fortify inspections on overseas tax evasion by high-income earners, including the families of the owners of the conglomerates.