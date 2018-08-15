Boeing: More than 250,000 Pilots to Be Needed in Asia-Pacific by 2037

Boeing says more than 200-thousand pilots will be needed in the Asia-Pacific region in 20 years from now.In a report on Tuesday, Boeing predicted global demand for pilots will amount to 790-thousand by 2037, including 251-thousand in the Asia-Pacific region.North America was expected to have the second largest demand for pilots at 206-thousand, followed by Europe at 146-thousand and the Middle East at 64-thousand.Boeing said pilots will be particularly sought after in China, while the demand is also expected to be strong in Southeast and South Asia.It also forecast that 257-thousand aerospace technicians and 321-thousand flight attendants will be needed in the Asia-Pacific region by 2037.