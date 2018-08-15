Major Opposition: Gov't Using Summit to Hide Failed Economic Policies

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has accused the government of attempting to divert public attention away from its "failed economic policies" using Seoul's improved ties with North Korea.LKP Floor Leader Kim Sung-tae argued at a party meeting on Tuesday that the presidential office is strategically coercing the National Assembly into next month's inter-Korean summit.He said the government has already launched efforts to build public consensus on the parliament’s need to ratify the Panmunjeom Declaration.Accusing the government of pulling a dirty trick to hide its failed income-led growth initiatives behind the summit, Kim asserted such an attempt will not fool the LKP or its supporters.Rep. Cheong Yang-seog of the LKP said questions linger on the progress made by North Korea on denuclearization, adding the Moon Jae-in administration needs to explain further before demanding the inter-Korean agreement be ratified.