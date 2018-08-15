Parliamentary Speakers of S. Korea, Sri Lanka Discuss Cooperation

South Korea's National Assembly Speaker has requested his Sri Lankan counterpart cooperate on inter-Korean exchanges.According to the National Assembly, Moon Hee-sang met with Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Karu Jayasuriya on Tuesday during his visit to the South Korean parliament.Moon asked him to help the inter-Korean exchange continue so it will play a role in bringing peace to Asia and the world.Moon also addressed Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena’s state visit to South Korea last year to mark the 40th anniversary of bilateral ties, assessing that it paved the way for rapidly progressing Seoul-Colombo ties.Citing the Sri Lankan parliament speaker’s former career as a business man, Moon asked him to help South Korean companies operating in Sri Lanka.Jayasuriya said he will try to attract more South Korean investors, and invited a delegation from the National Assembly to visit his country.