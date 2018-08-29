Menu Content

Mattis: US Has No Plan to Suspend More Military Drills with S. Korea

Write: 2018-08-29 08:28:45Update: 2018-08-29 14:29:33

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis says that the U.S. military has no plans to suspend any more major military drills with South Korea. 

Mattis said at a news briefing at the Pentagon on Tuesday that the U.S. took the step to suspend several of the largest exercises as a good-faith measure coming out of the Singapore summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. 

His remarks come as diplomacy on North Korea’s denuclearization has hit a stalemate, following Trump’s abrupt cancellation of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's planned trip to North Korea.

He noted that small-scale exercises have been ongoing and vowed to support diplomatic efforts in negotiations with North Korea.
