Mattis: US Has No Plan to Suspend More Military Drills with S. Korea

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis says that the U.S. military has no plans to suspend any more major military drills with South Korea.Mattis said at a news briefing at the Pentagon on Tuesday that the U.S. took the step to suspend several of the largest exercises as a good-faith measure coming out of the Singapore summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.His remarks come as diplomacy on North Korea’s denuclearization has hit a stalemate, following Trump’s abrupt cancellation of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's planned trip to North Korea.He noted that small-scale exercises have been ongoing and vowed to support diplomatic efforts in negotiations with North Korea.