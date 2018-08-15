Pompeo: US Ready to Talk if N. Korea Ready to Fulfill Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. is ready for talks with North Korea when it is clear the regime is ready to fulfill its commitment to denuclearize.State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert issued Pompeo's message on Tuesday, which stated that despite the decision to "delay" his trip to Pyongyang, America stands ready to engage when it is clear that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is ready to deliver on the commitments he made at the Singapore summit with President Trump.Pompeo used the term "delay," keeping the door open for a trip to Pyongyang in the future.It is the first time Pompeo has commented on the cancellation of his trip since Trump announced his decision to call it off on Friday.