[Asian Games] S. Korea Adds 4 Golds in Archery, Cycling Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added four gold medals in archery and cycling at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia on Tuesday.The first gold came from the men's individual recurve final, in which Kim Woo-jin defeated compatriot Lee Woo-seok 6-4.The women’s and men's compound teams then followed up with gold medals of their own.The women's team of So Chae-won, Choi Bo-min and Song Yun-soo defeated India 231-228 at the GBK Archery Field, while the men's team of Kim Jong-ho, Choi Yong-hee and Hong Sung-ho also beat India in a shoot-off in Jakarta.South Korea added another gold medal in the women's team pursuit track cycling event. The team of Na Ah-reum, Kim You-ri, Kim Hyun-ji and Lee Ju-mi were victorious over China in the final at the Jakarta International Velodrome.With the win, Na grabbed her third gold at this year's Asian Games. She had already nabbed the top spots in the individual road race and time trial.