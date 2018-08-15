Small Business Owners to Hold Massive Rally in Seoul over Minimum Wage

Photo : YONHAP News

Small businesses will hold a massive rally in central Seoul on Wednesday to call for reforms of the nation's minimum wage system.A solidarity of small business owners said that owners and self-employed people from diverse industries and regions across the nation will gather at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul at 4 p.m.The participants plan to call for applying a differential minimum wage and reforming the system and procedures to decide the annual minimum wage.An official from the solidarity said that the rally was organized to express the small business owners' anger over the minimum wage which has soared 29 percent over the past two years.