One Dead in Heavy Rains in Seoul, Central Region

Photo : YONHAP News

Torrential rains pounded Seoul and the central region on Tuesday night, killing one person and injuring two others.The Ministry of Interior and Safety said Wednesday that a man in his 40s died after his vehicle was submerged under a bridge at the Jungrang Stream in northern Seoul at around 7:40 p.m. Two others were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.The heavy rains displaced about 40 households in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province and flooded over 760 homes and commercial buildings.About 380 trails at 13 national parks have been closed, and traffic is restricted at nine bridges and underpasses in Seoul, Daejeon, Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces.The government is releasing water from six dams including Paldang Dam, as the water reserve rate of 20 dams reached 56-point-one percent, topping the average 55-point-seven percent in previous years.