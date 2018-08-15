Moon Likely to Conduct Cabinet Reshuffle This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is likely to conduct a Cabinet reshuffle this week, which would be the first since he took office in May last year.Sources from the ruling camp say the presidential office has decided the scope of the reshuffle and completed its internal review and background checks of the candidates.Posts that could possibly be affected in the shakeup include the defense, education, industry, labor, environment and gender equality ministers.Defense Minister Song Young-moo will reportedly be replaced by Seoul's Joint Chief of Staff Chairman Jeong Kyeong-doo.The announcement of the reshuffle is expected to come later this week. Figures from the opposition parties will reportedly not be included in the appointments.