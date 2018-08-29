Torrential Rain to Hit Seoul, Gyeonggi, Gangwon Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Torrential rains are pounding northern Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces on Wednesday, with heavy rain warning issued for the regions.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, as of 8:40 a.m., heavy rain warnings are in place for Yeoncheon, Pocheon, Yangju in Gyeonggi Province and Sokcho, Yanggu, Goseong and Chuncheon in Gangwon Province.Some of the regions are receiving about 70 millimeters of heavy downpour per hour along with thunder and lightning.Heavy rain warnings are expected to be issued for other parts of Gyeonggi Province as well as Seoul and Incheon Wednesday afternoon.The weather agency forecast torrential rains of up to 150 millimeters for Seoul, Gyeonggi and western parts of Gangwon Province Wednesday and Thursday. Northern parts of Gyeonggi and western and northern parts of Gangwon are expected to receive more than 250 millimeters of rain.