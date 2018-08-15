'N. Korea Maybe Changing its Mind on Denuclearization'

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might be having second thoughts about his pledge to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.U.S. representative at the UN Nikki Haley made the remark on Tuesday while addressing the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.Haley said it is possible the North maybe changing its mind on its denuclearization pledge but that the U.S. is not going to change its mind on sanctions.She offered a positive assessment of the sanctions pressure, noting that the U.S. has basically cut off 90 percent of North Korea's trade and 30 percent of its oil and literally all the money the North uses to build their intercontinental ballistic missiles is gone.