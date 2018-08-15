'No Progress in Talks on Inter-Korean Joint Liaison Office'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Unification Ministry says there has been no particular progress in talks between the two Koreas regarding their plan to open a joint liaison office at North Korea's Gaeseong Industrial Complex.At a briefing Wednesday, ministry spokesperson Baik Tae-hyun said consultations are under way between the two sides with regards to the opening schedule, adding the ministry will reveal the details when talks are completed.In the wake of a stalemate in Washington and Pyongyang's denuclearization talks, speculation is growing that the launch of the office, which had been set for August, will be delayed.North Korea is also reported to be passive in the liaison office consultations as it is occupied with preparations for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the regime on September ninth.With regards to a third summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, expected to be held next month in Pyongyang, the spokesperson said consultations are under way via diverse channels to finalize the details.