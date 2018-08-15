Pres. Office: Resumption of S. Korea-US Military Drills Should Be Discussed Between Allies

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office says the subject of resuming Seoul's joint military drills with Washington should be discussed between the allies, in line with progress in North Korea's denuclearization.Presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom made the comment at a briefing Wednesday but added that as of now the issue has not been discussed.The remarks came hours after U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis said his country had no plans to suspend any more military drills with South Korea.The presidential spokesperson added that the decision to suspend joint military drills only affected those scheduled for this year.