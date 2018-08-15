Pres. Moon Calls for Efforts to Reform Public Organizations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called on public organizations to commit to reform with the intention of a complete overhaul.Moon made the call during a workshop of the heads of public agencies at the National Health Insurance Service in Gangwon Province on Wednesday.He said public agencies must adopt a business philosophy centered on realizing good-quality jobs, co-prosperity and cooperation. He said recovering public service in public organizations is the foundation for sustainable economic growth.The president said some public organizations failed to serve the public, including those who had engaged in corruption in recruitment and bidding procedures and those who gave dangerous or difficult work to subcontractors or nonregular workers.He said the nation’s economy cannot enjoy sustainable growth with the current polarized economic structure and vowed to mobilize all policy means to change the nation’s economic structure and constitution as well as maximize growth potential.Moon said public organizations must play a key role in heeding the voices of both the public and private sectors, citing that in the process of such transformation in economic structure, small businesses, self-employed people and the youth are suffering hardships, and poverty among seniors is growing serious.