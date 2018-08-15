Chinese Military Plane Violates S. Korea's Air Defense Identification Zone

Photo : YONHAP News

A Chinese military plane violated South Korea's air defense identification zone(KADIZ) on Wednesday.The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the aircraft, which is believed to be a Y-9 reconnaissance aircraft, entered the zone at around 7:37 a.m. from an area southwest of Ieo Island and left some four hours later.The JCS said that the South Korean Air Force mobilized around ten F-15K fighter jets to track down the Chinese plane and issued warning broadcasts as part of tactical measures that are taken during these incidents.It marked the fifth time this year for a Chinese warplane to enter KADIZ.