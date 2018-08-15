Seoul to Resume Car-free Day Program for Sejong Street

With major heat waves no longer gripping the nation, the Seoul government will block cars from entering a major road in downtown Seoul every Sunday starting from this week.The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Wednesday that it will resume its “car-free road” program for Sejong Daero starting from this Sunday.Seoul has carried out the program since 2013, except for months that saw extreme cold or hot weather.Under the program, a 550-meter section of a road connecting the Gwanghwamun three-way intersection and the Sejong Daero intersection will be closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Sunday.Various cultural events will take place on that section, including street performances.