Seoul to Resume Car-free Day Program for Sejong Street

With major heat waves no longer gripping the nation, the Seoul government will block cars from entering a major road in downtown Seoul every Sunday starting from this week.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced on Wednesday that it will resume its “car-free road” program for Sejong Daero starting from this Sunday.
Seoul has carried out the program since 2013, except for months that saw extreme cold or hot weather.
Under the program, a 550-meter section of a road connecting the Gwanghwamun three-way intersection and the Sejong Daero intersection will be closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Sunday.
Various cultural events will take place on that section, including street performances.