Landslide Warnings Issued for Parts of Gyeonggi, Gangwon Provinces

Photo : YONHAP News

A landslide warning has been issued for parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces after Typhoon Soulik and heavy rains have been pounding the areas.Among those regions are Yeoncheon, Paju, Dongducheon and Pocheon in Gyeonggi Province and Cheorwon, Goseong and Inje in Gangwon Province.A landslide watch is in place for Yangyang and Sokcho in Gangwon Province.The Korea Forest Service plans to thoroughly inspect regions facing the risk of landslides and in the event such risks emerge, the agency will swiftly carry out evacuation efforts by sending out emergency text messages and broadcasts.