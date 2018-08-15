S. Korea, China, Japan Hold Culture Ministers' Meeting

The annual culture ministers’ meeting between South Korea, China and Japan kicked off in China on Wednesday.The tenth ministers’ meeting will run for three days in Harbin, bringing together South Korean Culture Minister Do Jong-hwan, Chinese Culture Minister Luo Shugang and Japan’s Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.In the “Harbin Declaration” to be announced during the main session on Thursday, the three ministers will lay out plans regarding developing Cultural Cities of East Asia. Plans on cooperation among the culture-related organizations of the three countries will also be a part of the declaration.Meanwhile, the three countries have designated Incheon, China’s Xian and Japan’s Toshima, as next year’s Cultural Cities of East Asia.Incheon will also host next year’s trilateral culture ministers’ meeting.