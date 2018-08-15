[Asian Games] S. Korea's Kim Jin-woong Wins Gold in Soft Tennis

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Kim Jin-woong has won a gold medal in men’s soft tennis at the Indonesian Asian Games on Wednesday.At the final held at the JSC Tennis Court in Palembang, the 28-year-old Kim beat Indonesia’s Alexander Elbert Sie 4-2 to claim the top medal.It is South Korea’s third consecutive gold medal in the soft tennis men’s singles at the Asian Games following titles claimed by Lee Yo-han and Kim Hyeong-jun at the Guangzhou and Incheon Games, respectively.Five medals are up for grabs in soft tennis at this year’s games. South Korea’s Kim Beom-jun and Kim Ji-yeon will compete in the mixed doubles final on Thursday.