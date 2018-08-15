Menu Content

KOSPI Ends Wednesday Up 0.26%

2018-08-29

KOSPI Ends Wednesday Up 0.26%

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose for the ninth consecutive session on Wednesday, a first for the main bourse in nine years. 

The KOSPI gained five-point-91 points, or point-26 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-309-point-03.    

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also gained, adding five-point-01 points, or point-63 percent. It closed at 803-point-18.

On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-110-point-two won.
