KOSPI Ends Wednesday Up 0.26%

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose for the ninth consecutive session on Wednesday, a first for the main bourse in nine years.The KOSPI gained five-point-91 points, or point-26 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-309-point-03.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also gained, adding five-point-01 points, or point-63 percent. It closed at 803-point-18.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-110-point-two won.