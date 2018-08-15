Prosecution Seeks 14 Yrs in Prison for Lotte Chairman over Combined Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution on Monday asked an appeals court to sentence Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin to 14 years in prison on charges of bribery and other irregularities.In a final hearing at the Seoul High Court, prosecutors also demanded the court impose on him a 100 billion won fine and forfeiture of seven billion won.In the lower court, Shin received 20 months in prison with a two-year suspended sentence on charges of breach of trust and embezzlement for causing 130 billion won in losses to his company.However, he is serving a 30-month prison term as he was convicted of bribery charges in the lower court in February in connection with a massive corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye and her longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil.The appellate court is expected to deliver its ruling in October.Meanwhile, the prosecution asked the court to hand down ten years in prison for the founder of Lotte Group, Shin Kyuk-ho, for embezzlement and breach of trust. It is also seeking five years in prison for his eldest son and former vice chairman of Tokyo-based Lotte Holdings Shin Dong-joo for similar charges.