S. Korea-ASEAN Business Forum Held in Singapore

A business forum between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) was held in Singapore on Wednesday.According to the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry(KCCI), the South Korea-ASEAN Business Forum was held at the Grand Hyatt Singapore, a day ahead of the economic ministers’ meeting between the two sides to be held in the city-state.Around 150 people attended the forum, including the KCCI’s executive vice chairman Kim Jun-dong, South Korean Ambassador to Singapore Ahn Young-jip and Douglas Foo, vice chairman of the Singapore Business Federation.In an opening speech, Kim introduced the Moon Jae-in administration’s New Southern Policy and plans to deepen ties with the ASEAN as economic partners. Noting the forthcoming 30th anniversary of the bilateral ties between South Korea and the ASEAN next year, Kim expressed hope their economic cooperation will be strengthened further.The forum featured several presentations on the prospects of doing business in the ASEAN market, with Moon Se-young, vice head of the Korea Bio-Economy Research Center, picking the healthcare industry as a promising area in the region.He proposed South Korea and the ASEAN to capitalize on the trend by jointly building digital infrastructure on healthcare and increasing personnel exchanges in related areas.