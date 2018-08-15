China Responds to Mattis' Remarks on S. Korea-US Drills

China is urging efforts for permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, following U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis’ remarks that the U.S. military has no plans to suspend any more major military drills with South Korea.At a regular media briefing on Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying commented on criticism that Mattis’ remarks do not correspond to China’s “dual suspension” proposal to simultaneously freeze the North's nuclear program and South Korea-U.S. drills.Hua said Beijing thinks the related countries should continue working on political solutions to Korean Peninsula-related issues and strengthen active contact and negotiations.She also urged them to consider the negotiation partner’s “reasonable concerns” and display more sincerity, goodwill and flexibility.In addition, she said China hopes the countries will thoroughly follow through with the shared perceptions reached during the inter-Korean summit and the North-U.S. summit, stressing that constant pursuit of denuclearization and a political solution process serves their mutual interests.