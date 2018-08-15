Seoul's FM: Next Month's Inter-Korean Summit to Take Place as Planned

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has assured President Moon Jae-in’s visit to North Korea for a summit next month will take place as planned.Kang gave confirmation to the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Budget and Accounts on Wednesday, responding to a question posed by Rep. Sung Il-jong of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) regarding a possible postponement of Moon’s trip.The lawmaker also asked Kang whether Washington agrees with the summit going ahead despite the apparent impasse in North Korea-U.S. negotiations on denuclearization.In response, the minister said the inter-Korean summit is a follow-up measure to the Panmunjeom Declaration and can play an important role in improving inter-Korean ties, adding she thinks the U.S. will understand it.She said that given the current circumstances over denuclearization-related negotiations, the upcoming summit can also present the South Korean president a chance to serve as mediator between the U.S. and the North.Regarding U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo's recently cancelled trip to Pyongyang, the foreign minister said she is sorry his plan did not go as scheduled. She added the U.S. appears to have judged it will be difficult for him to bring visible outcomes on denuclearization from the trip.Kang explained that Seoul and Washington may have some gaps in perception over North-related issues, but emphasized that the two allies are closely coordinating and trying to narrow those differences.