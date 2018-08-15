Seoul Protests Chinese Plane's Entry into Air Defense Zone

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Defense Ministry has lodged a formal protest over a Chinese plane’s violation of the country's air defense identification zone(KADIZ).The ministry said Choi Hyung-chan, a senior official of the ministry handling international policies, summoned Defense Attache of China to South Korea Du Nongyi to protest the military plane’s unauthorized entry into the KADIZ early on Wednesday.Choi told the Chinese official that Seoul is taking it very seriously that Chinese aircraft have entered the zone several times this year without advance notice and urged Beijing to realize the gravity of such an incident and produce measures to prevent a recurrence.According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the Chinese aircraft, believed to be a Y-9 reconnaissance plane, entered the zone at around 7:37 a.m. from an area southwest of Ieodo reef and left some four hours later.It marked the fifth time this year a Chinese warplane has entered the air defense zone.