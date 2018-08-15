Constitutional Court Judge Nominated as Top Court's Next Chief

Constitutional Court Judge Yoo Nam-seok has been nominated as the next chief justice of the top court.The presidential office announced on Wednesday that President Moon Jae-in tapped him to replace Constitutional Court Chief Justice Lee Jin-sung, who is set to retire next month.Yoo joined the nine-member bench last year after serving as the head of the Seoul Northern District Court and the head of the Gwangju High Court.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said Yoo is regarded highly for his legal expertise and character, adding that 61-year-old judge is also fit to maintain the stability of the court.Four other Constitutional Court judges are also set to retire with Chief Justice Lee on September 19th.