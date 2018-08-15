Menu Content

Constitutional Court Judge Nominated as Top Court's Next Chief

Write: 2018-08-29 18:53:33Update: 2018-08-29 19:28:56

Constitutional Court Judge Yoo Nam-seok has been nominated as the next chief justice of the top court.
 
The presidential office announced on Wednesday that President Moon Jae-in tapped him to replace Constitutional Court Chief Justice Lee Jin-sung, who is set to retire next month.  

Yoo joined the nine-member bench last year after serving as the head of the Seoul Northern District Court and the head of the Gwangju High Court. 

Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said Yoo is regarded highly for his legal expertise and character, adding that 61-year-old judge is also fit to maintain the stability of the court. 

Four other Constitutional Court judges are also set to retire with Chief Justice Lee on September 19th.
