Seoul, Abu Dhabi Discuss Plans for UAE Prince's Visit to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office says chief of staff Im Jong-seok has held talks with a trusted aide to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi regarding the UAE leader’s upcoming visit to Seoul.The top office revealed on Wednesday that Im conversed with Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, by phone for 25 minutes in the afternoon.The two discussed plans, including an advance visit by Kaldoon to arrange preparations for UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s trip to South Korea.According to a presidential official, Im and Khaldoon also shared opinions and constructive talks on bilateral cooperation issues, which included military cooperation discussed during President Moon Jae-in’s visit to the UAE in March.However, the official denied speculation that they discussed a plan to upgrade a memorandum of understanding on a military treaty into an actual treaty.The official said the two talked about Seoul’s plan to extend the mandate of South Korea’s Akh military unit in Al Ain.