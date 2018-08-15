DP, Gov't, Top Office to Meet to Discuss Pending Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party, the government and the presidential office will hold a trilateral meeting at the National Assembly on Thursday.According to the DP, they will discuss key legislation plans, next year’s budget and ratification of the Panmunjeom Declaration in addition to cooperation with the opposition bloc.They are also expected to share opinions on recent economic trends and measures to enhance people's livelihoods ahead of the Chuseok thanksgiving holiday.The DP’s new chairman, Lee Hae-chan, will attend the meeting along with Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon.Presidential chief of staff for policy Jang Ha-sung will also be there to represent the top office along with several senior presidential secretaries.It will be the first such meeting since Lee's inauguration as DP leader, and attention will be focused on whether he sticks to his word and moves to strengthen communication with the government and top office.