Politics N. Korea Calls for Trust, Respect amid US Pressure

North Korean media report that hostility between Pyongyang and Washington will never resolve without mutual trust and respect.



According to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency, the Minju Choson, a publication of North Korea's Cabinet, made the argument on Wednesday, urging the United States to have the “right stance and standpoint” if it hopes to truly improve relations with the North.



The paper said improvement in bilateral relations since the North-U.S. summit is not living up to the expectations of the international community and blamed it on the U.S.' failure to respect the North.



Calling trust and respect the basis of fine negotiations, it warned that efforts to improve hostile relations between the two sides will remain as empty words unless Washington stops making unilateral demands and decides to respect its dialogue partner.



It claimed that sanctions and pressure will not work against the North.



The Minju Choson article was published amid growing U.S. pressure on North Korea regarding its denuclearization, including the cancellation of U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo’s planned visit to Pyongyang. U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis also said the U.S. military has no plans to suspend any more major military drills with South Korea.