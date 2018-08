Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Wednesday defeated Vietnam 3-1 to reach the men’s football final at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia.In the men’s football semifinal match in Jakarata, South Korea's Lee Seung-woo scored two goals and Hwang Ui-jo added another, beating Vietnam led by South Korean head coach Park Hang-seo.Team Korea will face Japan in the final on Saturday.