Trump: No Reason to Spend Money on US-S. Korea Military Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump says there is no reason to spend money on joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea.The stance was revealed via a statement from the White House tweeted by President Trump on Wednesday.The statement said the president can instantly start the joint exercises again with South Korea, and Japan, if he chooses, and if he does, they will be far bigger than before.It also said the president believes that his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is a very good and warm one.The statement put blame on China for providing North Korea with considerable aid, including money, fuel, fertilizer and various other commodities, which Trump said was "not helpful."