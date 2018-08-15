One Dead Following Heavy Rains in Capital Region

Photo : YONHAP News

A man was found dead Thursday after extensive rains soaked Seoul and the capital region for three days in a row.According to related authorities, a 57-year-old man, identified by his surname Jang, was found dead in front of his house at 12:30 a.m. in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province. Police believe the victim might have lost his footing and slipped down stairs.This follows the death of a man in his 40s on Tuesday, whose vehicle was submerged under a bridge at the Jungrang Stream in northern Seoul.At around 11:20 p.m on Wednesday, a mudslide near the Nogosan 2 Tunnel on the Seoul Ring Expressway prompted the closure of a stretch of road from Yangju Intersection to the tunnel for two hours.The heavy rains also flooded a residential area in Nowon district in Seoul and seven factories in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province.The heavy rains have left 181 homeless.