[Asian Games] S. Korea Adds 5 Golds Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added gold medals in judo, soft tennis, cycling and paragliding on Wednesday at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia.The day's first gold medal for South Korea came from soft tennis, where Kim Jin-woong defeated Alexander Elbert Sie of Indonesia 4-2 in the men's singles final in Palembang, the co-host city with Jakarta.South Korea grabbed two gold medals along with a silver and a bronze in judo.Jeong Bo-kyeong won the women's under-48 kilogram title after beating Ami Kondo of Japan.An Ba-ul added gold in the men's under-66 kilogram after defeating Joshiro Maruyama of Japan.In paragliding, the women's team of Baek Jin-hee, Jang Woo-young and Lee Da-gyeom won the team cross country gold medal beating Japan.In cycling, Park Sang-hoon nabbed the gold medal in the men's individual pursuit, defeating Ryo Chikatani of Japan in the two-man final at Jakarta International Velodrome. Park also set an Asian record with a time of four minutes 19-point-672 seconds in the qualifying stage earlier Wednesday.