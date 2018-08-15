S. Korea Strengthens Inspections of US Beef After Confirmation of BSE Case

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has enhanced inspections of American beef imports following the confirmation of a case of mad cow disease in the U.S.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Thursday that it has increased sampling inspections on American beef from the current three percent to 30 percent.The move comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed on Wednesday an atypical case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy or BSE, commonly known as mad cow disease, in a six-year-old cow in Florida.The ministry assured, however, that in contrast to common BSE, atypical BSE cases generally occur in older cattle at a very low rate and do not impact official BSE risk status recognition.It added that U.S. beef imported to South Korea is restricted to cattle younger than 30 months and that no slaughter houses or food processors in Florida have been approved for beef exports to the nation.